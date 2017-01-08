Cristiano Ronaldo, in many ways, is the very face of the beautiful game.

With a trophy cabinet to make your eyes water and over a decade of playing at Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively, the Portuguese has a lot to be proud of. Only a certain Lionel Messi can launch a tangible challenge to Ronaldo’s throne.

That being said then, why on earth would the 31-year-old decided to take to the pitch of a Championship club? Well it might just be time to start celebrating, Sheffield Wednesday fans.

FaceTime incident

Unfortunately Owls fans, Ronaldo won’t be playing for Wednesday anytime soon. That’s not to say he won’t be visiting Hillsborough however.

Jose Semedo, who plays for the Championship side, rose through the Sporting Lisbon academy alongside Ronaldo. Moreover, the pair remain close friends in spite of their differing career success since.

As per the Daily Mail, the 31-year-old elaborated by saying: "I see Ronaldo as a proper brother. We’ve grown up together. He doesn't think he would ever have reached the level he has, but believes it's down to our mentality not to give up on anything."

Semedo’s teammates are certainly familiar with this too. After all, the defensive midfielder sets aside a week every year to holiday with Ronaldo himself.

In light of this, the Wednesday cult hero has revealed the time that two of his teammates asked him to ring the Real Madrid star. What proved nothing more than a jovial comment soon turned into rather serious and exciting discussion.

The midfielder continued: "Barry and Steven Fletcher were asking me to ring Cristiano. They thought I'd say no, no, let's not do that. I FaceTimed him. They knew we were friends, but didn't really realise how close we are."

"They couldn't believe it. He was talking to them normally, like he knows Bannan or Fletcher like a friend. It was crazy, they couldn't believe it. "Oh my God, I'm talking to Ronaldo". I hope he can make it over, I want him to come for the fans. I want them to see Ronaldo, a huge star, step on to their pitch."

Barry Bannan chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who would have thought it?

Hillsborough visit

This seemingly innocuous phone call could have some exciting permutations for supporters though.

The Daily Mail reported that Semedo had discussed Wednesday’s promotion chances with Ronaldo during the conversation. He implored his friend, with whom he speaks almost every day, to fight for the historic feat.

The four time Ballon d’Or winner might just get his wish, too. The Owls currently find themselves in the play-off places and they only missed out on promotion last year via Mohamed Diame’s Hull City worldie.

Regardless though, Ronaldo explored the idea of a Hillsborough visit and could be organising a cameo with Semedo’s help. While it’s far from him pulling on the shirt, it would certainly be brilliant for supporters nevertheless.

So if a Champions League winner finds himself in the English second division, you have Semedo to thank for it. Persuading him to help them out with a Tuesday trip to Rotherham United might be a whole different story though.

