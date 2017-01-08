Knicks (17-20) 109, Pacers (20-18) 123

Indiana made it five wins in a row after they defeated New York last night and that's the third longest winning-run in the NBA right now. Paul George and Jeff Teague led the scoring for the Pacers with 19 each, but four other players also made it into double-digits too.

The Knicks had solid contributions from Carmelo Anthony (17 points) Kristaps Porzingis (16) and Derrick Rose (14), but the likes of Joakim Noah didn't have such a great night. Myles Turner out-rebounded the center 10 boards to six and outscored him 13-4, too.

Pelicans (14-24) 108, Celtics (23-14) 117

Isaiah Thomas continued his excellent scoring form with a game-high 38 points to lead Boston past the Anthony Davis-inspired Pelicans at the TD Garden. Marcus Smart, who started in place of the missing Avery Bradley, dropped 22 points himself while Al Horford flirted close to a triple-double with eight points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Brow had another huge night in a New Orleans jersey as the forward sunk 36 points and pulled down a huge 15 rebounds. Jrue Holiday chimed in with 13 points, but the Celtics shot nearly 18 percent better from three-point range and that made a big difference with eight more threes.

Raptors (24-12) 118, Bulls (19-18) 123

With Rajon Rondo exiled, Chicago made it three wins in a row as they slayed the current number two seed in the east in Toronto. Jimmy Butler had another excellent night with a monstrous 42 points, 10 rebound, five assists and three steals to lead the Windy City franchise, and Dwyane Wade backed him up with an important 20 points as well.

DeMar DeRozan was good for 36 points at the United Center and Kyle Lowry was only one rebound away from a triple-double with 27 points, nine boards and 12 assists. However, the dynamic backcourt could not match up to a determined Butler on the night and they are now 3.5 games behind the Cavaliers at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Nuggets (14-23) 106, Thunder (26-16) 121

Here's a surprise: Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double. The point guard put up 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 dimes to lead Oklahoma past Denver and Brody continues to make a firm case for the MVP award. His backcourt partner, Victor Oladipo, also weighed in with 15 points while big men Steven Adams and Enes Kanter registered 16 and 14 points respectively.

Denver head to London next week to face the Pacers, but they have now lost five in a row and that's the joint-worst run in the NBA. Wilson Chandler led the Nuggets with 24 points, Will Barton had 21 and Jusuf Nurkic put up an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double, but the Nuggets' defensive problems were on full show again, with Emmanuel Mudiay having a miserable night against Westbrook.

Jazz (23-15) 94, Timberwolves (11-26) 92

The Jazz continue to cement themselves in the playoff picture in the west and thanks to a late Rudy Gobert layup, Utah picked up a road win against Tom Thibodeau's young Minnesota side. George Hill led the side with 19 points, but he was supported by four other teammates in double-digits, one of whom was Gobert en route to a double-double.

Speaking of double-doubles, Karl-Anthony Town produced 18 points and pulled down 15 boards for Minnesota while Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins had 24 and 16 points respectively. The 'Big 3' of the future could not get it done in the clutch though, and that is a part of their learning process.

Hawks (21-16) 97, Mavericks (11-26) 82

The Hawks, despite trading Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers and allegedly listening to offers for Paul Millsap, made it six wins on the bounce last night after defeating lowly Dallas at the American Airlines Arena. The backcourt of Tim Hardaway Jr and Dennis Schroder combined for 42 points while Dwight Howard put up his usual double-double, this time to the tune of 15 points and a huge 20 boards. Incidentally, Millsap had 17 points.

For Dallas, Harrison Barnes continues to be their sole shining light as the former Golden State Warrior recorded a team-high 21 points. Dirk Nowitzki managed eleven points from 30 minutes of action, but the only other player to hit double-digits was Devis Harris, also with 11. Their lack of a perimeter game is hurting them in today's league and they only shot 25 percent from beyond the arc in this one.

Hornets (20-18) 85, Spurs (30-7) 102

Despite a spirited effort from the Michael Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets, the San Antonio Spurs notched their 30th win of the season at the AT&T Center behind some fine contributions from the bench. Davis Bertans produced a team-high 21 points from just over 18 minutes of action and Dewayne Dedmon managed a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in 22 minutes himself. Add that to Kawhi Leonard's 19 points, LaMarcus Aldridge's 15-point, 11-rebound double-double and it was a comfortable night for San Antonio.

Kemba Walker led the resistance for Charlotte as he so often does with 18 points while his backcourt partner, Jeremy Lamb, was the Hornets' next best asset with 13 points on the night. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Roy Hibbert and Marvin Williams all hit double-digits and combined for 33 points. However, 16 turnovers and shooting 19 percent from three-point range ultimately cost them the game.