Alexis Sanchez.

Paul Merson uses four words to explain Alexis Sanchez's contract situation

Published Add your comment

Fans aren't the only ones feeling tense about Alexis Sanchez's contract situation at Arsenal, it seems that former players are feeling the strain, too.

With just 18 months remaining on his current deal, the Chilean has been in talks about extending his stay in north London, but so far negotiations have seemingly reached an impasse.

Recently, Juventus have registered their interest in the 28-year-old, and now former Gooner Paul Merson believes Sanchez will be looking to Italy and wondering why he would stay at Arsenal when he could be winning titles in Serie A.

Merson feels that Arsenal haven't done enough in securing the player's future, and that the deal should have been signed before the end of 2016.

And not only that, he believes the club should have offered the player a blank cheque to pay him whatever it takes to remain at the Emirates.

“This should have been signed three weeks ago. There should have been no negotiations, they should have said: ‘How much do you need?’ and they should have just given it to him. Put it to bed," he told Sky Sports via Squawka.

“Now all of a sudden you see other teams like Juventus starting to get busy. He’s probably looking and thinking: ‘I want to win stuff’, I don’t think he’s interested in having 23 cars and a 28-bedroom house, I think he wants to win trophies.

“If it means going to Juventus and winning the league, and having the chance of winning the Champions League, I don’t see why not. I don’t see there’s too much difference.”

"Put it to bed"

Sanchez has been invaluable for Arsenal so far this season, making himself their top goalscorer with 13 goals.

Since being played through the middle he has come into his own to create a new realm of danger to the attack.

However, with his deal expiring, the longer it takes to get sorted the more the player may reconsider his future.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Sanchez is no stranger to Italian football, having featured for Udinese for three years between 2008-11, where he notched up a total of 21 goals in 112 appearances.

