Real Madrid made history this weekend with their savage 5-0 thrashing of Grenada.

It saw Los Blancos stretch their incredible unbeaten run to an astonishing 39 games. After all, Zinedine Zidane has won more titles than he’s lost games during his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Barcelona have done it all before. Rewind two years and the Catalan side were wielding an equally lengthily purple patch. The question is though, who did it better?

Comparison

Goals from Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and a brace from Isco saw Real equal the Spanish record for games unbeaten. In reaching 39 matches without a loss, it matched the feat achieved by Barcelona in 2015.

As things stand, however, Lionel Messi and co.’s achievement remains the more impressive. While Los Blancos can change that very soon, the statistics point in favour of their bitter El Clasico rivals.

In the side’s respective unbeaten runs, as highlighted by the research of Goal.com, Barcelona racked up the most wins. Luis Enrique spurred on his men to 32 victories as opposed to Real’s total of 30.

This inevitably means that the Bernabeu side produced nine draws compared to the seven that Barcelona had to settle for.

Zidane has seen his side concede more and score less during the respective sprees too. While a goal difference of +76 is undoubtedly impressive, the Catalans are a long way ahead with +99.

Barcelona kept more clean sheets as well - 19 to be exact – over Real’s tally of 14.

MSN proved a far more lethal triumvirate than Zidane’s trusty trio of Ronaldo, Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez produced 74.6% of the Nou Camp side’s goals during their 39-game spell in the sun. By contrast, only 45.5% came from Real’s respective offensive arsenal.

Extension

All talk of Barcelona’s unbeaten run is set to be expelled though. After all, Los Blancos can confine them to statistical obscurity if they avoid defeat at Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Furthermore, a kind run of fixtures suggests that Madrid can kick on and extend the record even further. La Liga clashes with Malaga, Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo certainly promise a lot.

Therefore, in spite of Barcelona’s run appearing more impressive when you look at the statistics, they may be set to play second fiddle regardless. Besides, with Zidane having sampled just two defeats with Real, he won’t allow them to collapse anytime soon.

