Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo trolled for loving Kaka's big screen Ballon d'Or message

If you like awkward Ballon d'Or presentations, then you would have been delighted by what Real Madrid had planned for Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend.

The 31-year-old won his fourth award recently and before the side kicked off their return to La Liga action against Grenada on Saturday, they awarded their star man with his latest trophy.

President Florentino Perez invited a host of the club's former Ballon d'Or winners, including Raymond Kopa, (Brazilian) Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Michael Owen (who won it with Liverpool) to take part in the celebrations.

Article continues below

This meant that CR7's teammates were left to stand around awkwardly while the whole affair unfolded, and the Granada players looked even less interested.

But the moment everybody on social media has picked up on is the look on Ronaldo' face as he received a video message from former Real Madrid star Kaka.

Article continues below

The pair were signed together in the same summer back in 2009, and upon seeing his old friend on the big screen, Ronaldo's face broke into a warm smile. Simply put, he looked absolutely delighted.

Scroll below to see the full video...

But of course, in true social media style, a number of fans quickly pounced on that loving look in his eyes and made a few cracks of their own.

To be fair, it is quite sweet to see the admiration Ronaldo has for his old pal, with the crowd mostly silent and the rest of the players eagerly awaiting kick off, it does give the whole affair a more amusing turn.

Awwww how cute!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms