Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Conte during an FA Cup press conference..

Antonio Conte heaps praise on two legendary Premier League managers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte has made quite a name for himself in his short, but enthralling managerial career so far.

The Italian has gone from being snowed in with trophies at Juventus to picking up where he left off in the Premier League with Chelsea. That’s not to mention a satisfying spell in charge of his homeland, Italy, in the middle.

For all of his success though, the 47-year-old remains incredibly humble. Moreover, he has particular respect for two legendary Premier League managers as he explored his own retirement plans this week.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Retirement plans

The topic of retirement after a career in football management has recently being raised by Pep Guardiola. This came after the Spaniard had to clarify comments that suggested he was already starting his goodbye to the sport.

Therefore, Conte was questioned on his opinion of the matter. According to the Daily Telegraph, despite football being his life, the Italian isn’t keen to continue coaching beyond his 60th birthday.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

The Chelsea boss explained: “I prefer that my wife doesn’t listen to this.

“Above all, when you watch football and you spend 20 years playing every week, training sessions every day, and then quickly you become a manager, you spend a lot of energy. But not physical energy; mental energy.

“In some moments it can happen to think this [about retirement]. But I’m sure that Pep wants to continue for a lot of time.

“10 years. That’s enough for me.”

Sunderland v Chelsea - Premier League

Given how animated Conte is on the touchline, it’s no wonder he becomes so exhausted, so quickly. If the Italian applies half that energy to his training sessions as well, then 10 years will probably prove the limit.

He is more willing to chuck the kitchen sink at the next decade ahead than to focus on building an enduring long-term legacy of his own.

‘Monsters’

While on the topic though, Conte had time to dish out praise to two legendary Premier League managers. After all, long-term is their middle name.

He explained: “Sir Alex Ferguson is a good example for me. When I see him and I see Arsène, you are talking about two monsters, two great managers.”

It’s high praise from a man who has experienced his fair share of success too.

While Conte has propelled Chelsea to a five-point lead in the Premier League, it simply can’t compare to the achievements and longevity of Ferguson and Wenger. Especially given the Blues’ reputation with managers too.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Fergu

It’s no discredit to the man himself though. After all, the current footballing culture shows that it would take a minor miracle for another Wenger-Ferguson character to arrive anytime soon.

Besides, if Conte continues to perform as he has done over the past 10 years for the next decade, his legacy will be the last thing he needs to worry about. If nothing else, the 47-year-old’s manic celebrations will certainly be remembered.

Do you think Antonio Conte will be sacked by Chelsea one day? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alex Ferguson
Chelsea
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again