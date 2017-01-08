Antonio Conte has made quite a name for himself in his short, but enthralling managerial career so far.

The Italian has gone from being snowed in with trophies at Juventus to picking up where he left off in the Premier League with Chelsea. That’s not to mention a satisfying spell in charge of his homeland, Italy, in the middle.

For all of his success though, the 47-year-old remains incredibly humble. Moreover, he has particular respect for two legendary Premier League managers as he explored his own retirement plans this week.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Retirement plans

The topic of retirement after a career in football management has recently being raised by Pep Guardiola. This came after the Spaniard had to clarify comments that suggested he was already starting his goodbye to the sport.

Therefore, Conte was questioned on his opinion of the matter. According to the Daily Telegraph, despite football being his life, the Italian isn’t keen to continue coaching beyond his 60th birthday.

Article continues below

The Chelsea boss explained: “I prefer that my wife doesn’t listen to this.

“Above all, when you watch football and you spend 20 years playing every week, training sessions every day, and then quickly you become a manager, you spend a lot of energy. But not physical energy; mental energy.

“In some moments it can happen to think this [about retirement]. But I’m sure that Pep wants to continue for a lot of time.

“10 years. That’s enough for me.”

Given how animated Conte is on the touchline, it’s no wonder he becomes so exhausted, so quickly. If the Italian applies half that energy to his training sessions as well, then 10 years will probably prove the limit.

He is more willing to chuck the kitchen sink at the next decade ahead than to focus on building an enduring long-term legacy of his own.

‘Monsters’

While on the topic though, Conte had time to dish out praise to two legendary Premier League managers. After all, long-term is their middle name.

He explained: “Sir Alex Ferguson is a good example for me. When I see him and I see Arsène, you are talking about two monsters, two great managers.”

It’s high praise from a man who has experienced his fair share of success too.

While Conte has propelled Chelsea to a five-point lead in the Premier League, it simply can’t compare to the achievements and longevity of Ferguson and Wenger. Especially given the Blues’ reputation with managers too.

It’s no discredit to the man himself though. After all, the current footballing culture shows that it would take a minor miracle for another Wenger-Ferguson character to arrive anytime soon.

Besides, if Conte continues to perform as he has done over the past 10 years for the next decade, his legacy will be the last thing he needs to worry about. If nothing else, the 47-year-old’s manic celebrations will certainly be remembered.

Do you think Antonio Conte will be sacked by Chelsea one day? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms