In China, 2017 is supposed to be the year of the rooster but, in football, it is starting to look like the year of the scorpion.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan started things off early when, on December 26, he produced a stunning scorpion kick goal against Sunderland.

That was followed on New Year's Day by a frankly ridiculous effort from Arsenal's Olivier Giroud that crashed in off the bar against Crystal Palace.

Article continues below

And now a footballing journeyman who flopped in a two year spell at Charlton Athletic has joined the exclusive Scorpion Kick club with a spectacular effort of his own this week.

Elite company

Reza Ghoochannejhad is a 29-year-old striker who currently turns out for Dutch side Heerenveen. Having turned out for nine clubs in 12 years, it is fair to say the Iranian international hasn't exactly set the footballing world alight to date.

Article continues below

But the striker has now booked his place alongside Premier League stars Giroud and Mkhitaryan in being able to say he has nailed the difficult art of a scorpion kick goal.

It came during Heerenveen's winter break friendly against Wolfsburg this weekend and is certainly more similar to Mkhitaryan's close range effort than Giroud's long-range attempt on the move.

Like his two superstar peers, Ghoochannejhad's goal helped his team to a win, too, as the Dutch side saw off Wolfsburg 2-1 on Saturday. And, even though it came in a friendly game, he won't forget his special strike in a hurry.

Neither, apparently, will his employers. Heerenveen have already changed their Twitter background to an action shot of the Iranian forward's scorpion kick.

As for who's innovative attempt was the best? Whilst fans of United and Arsenal have been engaged in heated debates about the merits of Giroud and Mkhitaryan's strikes, the footballing hipsters out there can now point to Ghoochannejhad when picking out their favourite scorpion kick of the past couple of months.

The question now, of course, is which player is going to step up and take things to the next level?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms