There are 228 reasons why Thierry Henry is still considered a legend at Arsenal.

When the Gunners needed a hero, the Frenchman would usually step up at the vital moment to salvage a point, secure victory or win a trophy.

The FA Cup, in particular, was one of Henry's favourite competitions to win, doing so twice in 2002 and 2003.

Of course, they also won it in 2005, however, Henry missed the penalty shootout victory over Manchester United through injury.

But picking up the trophy isn't the only fond memory the striker has of the historic competition.

In an interview with The Sun, Henry revealed that he actually scored his favourite Arsenal goal in the FA Cup.

When the former Barcelona star re-joined the club on a two-month loan deal in 2012, he was 34-years-old and naturally, his influence on proceedings wasn't quite what it once was.

But class really is permanent and he marked his second debut with the only goal of the game against Leeds in a third round tie.

The goal - see below - might not have much significance to that many people but for Henry, it meant everything.

"But one of my last acts in the Cup was special too: my strike against Leeds when I came back to London in 2012 was my favourite goal for Arsenal," Henry told The Sun.

"That one was personal. It won’t go down in FA Cup history but it was the first time I scored as a fan.

"You know, I wasn’t meant to come back and I came back. I wasn’t meant to play, I played. I wasn’t meant to score, I scored."

"It was so emotional. It wasn’t about technique or about the score, it was what it meant to me.

"Usually when I scored I didn’t show much uncontrolled emotion. I was accused of being cold. Sometimes that was because I was annoyed because I’d missed a chance or because we were losing.

"But that day, we could have been 10-0 down and I would have still celebrated like that!"

It's true, a quick YouTube search for Henry's record 228 goals for Arsenal proves that he was usually a cool character after finding the back of the net.

But as he was approaching the latter stages of his career, Henry knew he had to make the most of the opportunity he had been given.

He added: "I was a lunatic! I had scored as a fan! Everyone dreams of that.

"That goal was funny: it was my 12th game against Leeds and my 12th goal against them. It was early 2012, I wore No 12 and there was 12 minutes to go when I scored.

"Some things are meant to be!"

