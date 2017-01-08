In Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United have two exciting strikers at the opposite ends of their career.

At 35-years-old, Ibrahimovic has defied his critics to score 18 goals in his first 28 appearances for the Red Devils, whilst Rashford already has 14 United goals before his 20th birthday.

And, whilst Zlatan's arrival at Old Trafford has reduced his young teammate's playing time this season, a video that has emerged since Saturday's 4-0 win over Reading suggests Rashford is definitely benefiting from having the veteran Swede to learn from.

While Ibrahimovic was given the day off by Jose Mourinho as United eased into the fourth round of the F.A. Cup on Saturday, Rashford took the opportunity of a rare start to bag a brace against Reading.

And it is was his first goal against the Championship opposition - a clinical finish after being played through by Michael Carrick - that has caught the eye of some United supporters.

As shown in a video created by the @SemperFiUnited Manchester United fan account on Twitter, the technique and composure shown by Rashford yesterday looked mightily similar to the way Zlatan often finds the back of the net.

The caption alongside the video sums it up perfectly...

"When you learn from Zlatan you tend to finish like Zlatan."

Opening up their body before calmly slotting the ball past the oncoming 'keeper, the finishes of Rashford and Ibrahimovic look almost identical in the video above.

And it isn't just coincidence, either. Rashford has spoken on a number of occasions about how lucky he is to be able to learn from such an accomplished striker like Ibrahimovic, and reports earlier in the season revealed the former Barcelona, AC Milan and PSG star was leading finishing lessons for Rashford and co. after United training sessions.

"For the young lads we can't ask for anything better," Rashford told the Daily Mail back in October.

"The likes of me, Anthony (Martial) and Jesse (Lingard) - watching these forwards play and how they train, their mentality, is so important.

"You can't ask for more. Zlatan is very easy to speak to and he's easy to get along with."

Some fans were sceptical of Zlatan when he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer. And, when the Red Devils were struggling for wins early in the season with Rashford on the bench, many suggested it was time for the Swede to step aside for his younger teammate.

However, Ibrahimovic's form over the past couple of months has been the catalyst behind United's 14 game unbeaten run in all competitions.

And he is clearly having a big impact behind the scenes too.

