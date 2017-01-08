It's been a strange season for Olivier Giroud so far.

Having spent the early rounds of the campaign being largely relegated to the bench, he has returned to action and form in recent weeks, chipping in with a number of crucial (and impressive) goals to keep the Gunners in with the title race.

However, depute his return to prominence, eyebrows were raised when he was named as captain of a weakened Arsenal side to take on Preston in this weekend's FA Cup clash, though as the video below shows they needn't have been worried at all.

Giroud is a player who simply struggles to gain the trust of the majority of the Arsenal fan base, but not only did he grab another late goal, he led the team out and took part in the post-match interview alongside Aaron Ramsey.

And in the tunnel cam video released by the FA, fans will finally get a chance to see just how influential he can be as a leader.

The Gunners went into the break a goal down to the Championship side, and Giroud took it upon himself to rile up his teammates by shouting “Come on guys! Show some authority. Show something else,” when the two teams re-emerged for the second period.

Aaron Ramsey quickly restored parity and Giroud again popped up at the end with another winner.

Arsenal's dominance showed in the second half as they had 10 shots on the home side's goal as opposed to Preston's zero.

It may not have been on Tony Adams' level of leadership, but Arsenal fans will be pleased to see that he is capable of firing up his teammates to come from behind.

There was also a touching moment when Shkoren Mustafi came face-to-face with Preston's Jermaine Beckford.

The pair played together briefly at Everton, and the German broke into a big smile upon seeing the striker, exclaiming: "What's up big man? It's been a long time."

Awww bless.

