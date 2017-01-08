Chelsea are flying at the moment, but a banana skin awaits for them at Stamford Bridge.

Despite having won 13 of their last 14 Premier League games, the Blues face a tricky clash with Peterborough United in the FA Cup. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time they struggled against a League One side at home.

Even in a season that saw Chelsea romp to the League Cup and Premier League title, Jose Mourinho couldn’t overcome little old Bradford City. That’s not to mention the fact they were 2-0 up either.

Goals from Gary Cahill and Ramires had seemingly secured an easy win, yet the Bantams were having none of it. Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates all made history by the finding the net in west London.

The question is though, where is that Chelsea XI now and how have their careers fared since that ignominious 4-2 defeat? Well, it’s fair to say there have been mixed results for Mourinho’s squad that day.

Here is the team in question:

GK – Petr Cech

Shipping four goals to a League One team won’t prove the happiest memory of Cech’s last year at Stamford Bridge. 2014-15 marked the end of the shot stopper’s spell with the club and the arrival of Thibaut Courtois as number one.

His career certainly hasn’t waned as a result though. It hasn’t taken him long to establish himself at Arsenal and thus continued to ply his trade at a top Premier League side. Bradford dealt him a blow, but not a fatal one.

RB – Andreas Christensen

Yes that’s right, Christensen has actually pulled on the Chelsea shirt. The young Dane rose through the club’s academy and picked up three senior appearances before being enveloped by the infamous loan system at Stamford Bridge.

This season sees him playing in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach in a second loan spell with the club. Despite impressing in Germany though, his Bradford outing might prove his last with Chelsea.

CB – Kurt Zouma

A harsh reality check to the wonderful world of the FA Cup and English football for Zouma. His inaugural season with Chelsea was a steep learning curve, but has really seen him kick on at the club.

He remains with the Blues and only this week has returned to the first team after a long-term injury.

CB – Gary Cahill

Both centre back starters remain at Chelsea and Cahill certainly had a manic day in the Bradford defeat. The Englishman opened the scoring with a superb flick from a corner, but lost Yeates far too easily for the Bantam’s fourth goal.

The 31-year-old has continued to be a regular feature in the Chelsea starting XI and his £7 million price tag looks more of a steal by the day. He is one of only two surviving starters from the 2012 Champions League final, too.

LB – Cesar Azpilicueta

This man can play wherever he wants across the back four. That being said, his performance against League One opposition was far from his finest at left back for the Blues.

‘Dave’ has made himself something of a cult hero at the club and for this immaculate consistency, must be considered one of the best defenders in Europe. He has been with Chelsea for five years now.

CDM – John Obi Mikel

Speaking of cult heroes, Mikel was given the nod in January 2015 as well. Only this window did the Nigerian end his 11-year spell in west London in which he scored just once in the Premier League.

For all his poor performances and negative football however, many Blues fans were sad to see him go and to Tianjin TEDA at that. He is yet to make his debut in China.

CM – Oscar

Now one of the highest paid footballers in the game, Oscar was at the height of his powers upon the turn of 2015. The Brazilian provided the assist for Cahill’s opener yet was bullied by Bradford’s brutish midfield.

After falling out of favour since Mourinho’s departure, the 25-year-old secured a move to Shangahi SIPG. His transfer fee of £60 million is one of the biggest ever received by a Premier League club.

CM – Ramires

Chelsea’s other goal scorer on the day and a loyal servant to the club. Playing a one-two with Mohamed Salah, Ramies provided a neat left footed finish that had looked to put Chelsea out of sight.

Like everyone else in the Blues’ midfield that day, he moved to China and was something of a trendsetter in that sense. His 12 months with Jiangsu Suning remain typified by an embarrassing red card on his debut, however.

RF – Mohamed Salah

Things never really worked out for Salah under Mourinho and a start against Bradford proved one of his last showings for Chelsea. An assist for Ramires’ goal proved stark reward in a game that saw him hastily subbed off for Willian.

Nevertheless, his career is firmly on the mend back in Italy. A superb loan spell with AS Roma saw the deal become permanent over the summer and he has scored 24 goals in the Italian capital so far.

LF – Loic Remy

Technically still a Chelsea player, the Frenchman has been mediocre at best since kissing goodbye to Newcastle United. Remy accomplished absolutely nothing against Bradford and it proved an anomalous start.

This season has seen him shipped out on loan to Crystal Palace with a weekend clash with Bolton Wanderers proving his inaugural cameo.

ST – Didier Drogba

Ah yes, the season that saw Drogba come back for one final hoorah. While the year back proved largely successful, as with almost all of Chelsea’s attacking players, this proved a disappointing day at the office.

The club legend enjoyed a brief spell in the MLS with Montreal Impact for whom he scored 21 goals and is now weighing up his options for the future. He will always be remembered by Blues fans for that night in Munich though, hands down.

Looking back at the starting XI will certainly bring back bad memories for Chelsea who trotted home with their tails between their legs. They can only hope they avoid a similar fate at the hands of Peterborough.

