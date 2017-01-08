Manchester United kicked off the third round of the F.A. Cup with an emphatic 4-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford yesterday.

And, whilst the Red Devils were never at risk of being the victims of a giant killing, 'the magic of the cup' did see lower league opponents overcome the likes of Everton, Stoke and Bournemouth.

However, with several teams fielding weakened lineups and some pretty terrible attendances on display, some are once again questioning whether the world's oldest cup competition has lost its prestige.

One man who is most definitely in that camp is presenter and journalist Piers Morgan. But, rather than blame the actions of any manager or team over the past few years, Morgan instead pointed the finger of blame at Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Taking to Twitter, the oft-outspoken media man claimed that it was the Red Devils' decision not to take part in the F.A. Cup during the 1999/2000 season that "wrecked" the competition.

United, of course, famously opted out of taking their place in England's premier cup competition that season so that they could compete in the first ever FIFA Club World Championship, taking place in Brazil during January of 2000.

It certainly didn't help the F.A. Cup to see its holders at the time not bother to defend the trophy.

However, it's not as if United took the decision lightly. Indeed, as Sir Alex Ferguson explained some years later, the club were under immense pressure to go to Brazil in order to help England's World Cup bid at the time.

And Morgan's claim that their selfish decision not to bother with the F.A. Cup back in 2000 has ruined the competition ever since has caused quite the stir amongst football folk this morning.

The likes of the BBC's Dan Walker, and respected football presenter Mark Pougatch were quick to criticise Morgan.

As you might expect, United fans weren't far behind in calling out the outspoken Arsenal supporter.

To blame Man United for the way bigger teams treat the competition seems a little harsh when there are so many other factors in play these days.

There isn't much doubt that the F.A. Cup has fallen behind the Champions League in importance for the big clubs, and Premier League survival is the top priority for other teams.

Plus, it still holds plenty of intrigue for supporters of clubs lower down the football pyramid.

