Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jim Bentley..

Morecambe manager moved to tears as supporters pay for his FA fine

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

These days, managers can be fined for absolutely anything.

One swing at a water bottle and you could land yourself a fine spilling over into the thousands. It can seem harsh, but the FA seem rather keen to keep managers in check and calm them within their technical areas.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley knows all about such penalties, yet his case isn’t memorable for how he picked up the fine. How he and the club paid for it however, really is.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

£1,000 fine

On December 17, Bentley was sent to the stands during Morecambe’s heated clash with Cheltenham Town.

He was frustrated upon Shrimps midfielder Alex Kenyon receiving a red card for his reaction to a Jack Storer challenge. Furthermore, the incident proved pivotal as the away side rallied to win 2-1 at the Globe Arena.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Bentley was keen to express his opinion though and even requested a personal hearing. It achieved little, however, and he was handed a two-match touchline ban along with a £1,000 fine.

While such a financial penalty may seem a drop in the ocean for a Premier League boss, it’s hefty for any League Two side.

Incredible gesture

The ban did mean that Bentley would have to settle for a place in their stands during their 4-1 demolition job on Notts County. Nevertheless he was present for the post-match press conference.

In light of the fine, supporters had organised a whip-around in which they collected money to pay the penalty.

The video of the £1,000 being handed to Bentley after the game can be seen below:

The 40-year-old has been at the club since 2002 as a player, player-manager and latterly a manager in his own right. Therefore, the gesture came as a huge thank you for how loyal of a servant he has been for the club.

Bentley can be seen struggling to fight back the tears in appreciation and amazement at what his fans had done.

It’s certainly a sobering reminder of the community feel and atmosphere you can experience at lower league clubs. Morecambe may only be a League Two side, but have a close-knit set-up like few others.

Morecambe v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Capital One Cup First Round

Watching the video is nothing but heart warming, incredible stuff.

Is this the most heartwarming moment of the season so far? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again