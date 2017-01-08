These days, managers can be fined for absolutely anything.

One swing at a water bottle and you could land yourself a fine spilling over into the thousands. It can seem harsh, but the FA seem rather keen to keep managers in check and calm them within their technical areas.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley knows all about such penalties, yet his case isn’t memorable for how he picked up the fine. How he and the club paid for it however, really is.

£1,000 fine

On December 17, Bentley was sent to the stands during Morecambe’s heated clash with Cheltenham Town.

He was frustrated upon Shrimps midfielder Alex Kenyon receiving a red card for his reaction to a Jack Storer challenge. Furthermore, the incident proved pivotal as the away side rallied to win 2-1 at the Globe Arena.

Bentley was keen to express his opinion though and even requested a personal hearing. It achieved little, however, and he was handed a two-match touchline ban along with a £1,000 fine.

While such a financial penalty may seem a drop in the ocean for a Premier League boss, it’s hefty for any League Two side.

Incredible gesture

The ban did mean that Bentley would have to settle for a place in their stands during their 4-1 demolition job on Notts County. Nevertheless he was present for the post-match press conference.

In light of the fine, supporters had organised a whip-around in which they collected money to pay the penalty.

The video of the £1,000 being handed to Bentley after the game can be seen below:

The 40-year-old has been at the club since 2002 as a player, player-manager and latterly a manager in his own right. Therefore, the gesture came as a huge thank you for how loyal of a servant he has been for the club.

Bentley can be seen struggling to fight back the tears in appreciation and amazement at what his fans had done.

It’s certainly a sobering reminder of the community feel and atmosphere you can experience at lower league clubs. Morecambe may only be a League Two side, but have a close-knit set-up like few others.

Watching the video is nothing but heart warming, incredible stuff.

