Unless you have been living under a rock over the last 24 hours, you have probably heard the news that Wayne Rooney has equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's goal-scoring record at Manchester United.

His early strike against Reading in Saturday's FA Cup clash was Rooney's 249th goal in a red shirt - bringing him level with the club's all-time record scorer, Charlton.

Yet, after the final whistle, while most publications were preparing various stories to praise the England captain for his latest feat, a certain post-match incident quickly stole the show.

Article continues below

A video, appearing to show Rooney offer to swap shirts with Reading's George Evans, only to be rejected, immediately went viral.

At first, it did look like a pretty awkward snub from the Royals' youngster but Evans has since clarified that he did eventually get Rooney's shirt once the two teams had returned to the tunnel.

Article continues below

The pair also exchanged a couple of tweets on Saturday night to prove there were no hard feelings.

Nevertheless, the press' coverage of the incident appears to have hit a nerve with United's soon-to-be record scorer.

On Sunday, Rooney sent out another tweet slamming the notion that 'shirt swap gate' had made more headlines than his record-equalling achievement and blamed the Daily Mail specifically.

Of course, the Mail weren't the only publication to run the story (sorry Wayne, we did it too!) so here's how he reacted to joining Bobby Charlton at the top of United's scoring charts:

“It’s a proud moment, especially to do so at such a massive club like Manchester United,” Rooney said, as per The Guardian.

“I’m hugely honoured to be able to play for this football club, and to be up there in terms of goals with Sir Bobby is a really proud moment for me.

"Hopefully I’ll be there out on my own soon, but I’ll enjoy today because it’s a real honour."

Rooney's next opportunity to reach the 250-goal landmark could come in the League Cup semi-final first leg clash against Hull on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho may well rotate his starting XI again, forcing the forward to wait, however, United fans certainly won't complain if Rooney breaks the record in their next Premier League fixture - versus Liverpool.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms