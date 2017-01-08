Liverpool's starting XI vs Plymouth has made history before even kicking a ball

Liverpool get their 2016/17 F.A. Cup campaign up and running this afternoon as they welcome League Two side Plymouth Argyle to Anfield.

And, with one eye on their continued challenge at the top of the Premier League table, Jurgen Klopp has made a host of changes to the starting XI.

Whether it will pay off, or the Merseyside club fall victim to a cup shock like fellow top division sides Everton, Stoke, West Brom and Bournemouth did yesterday, only time will tell. However, whatever the result, the 11 players chosen by Klopp to start today's game have already secured a place in the club's illustrious history.

With a crunch league fixture against Manchester United only a few days away, it is no surprise to see Klopp having rested the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson.

And, in order to give a break to his senior stars, Klopp has actually fielded the youngest team ever to start a game for Liverpool.

With an average age of just 21 years and 296 days, the players selected are certainly on the youthful side.

Here's how they lineup:



Loris Karius (23-years-old)



Trent Alexander-Arnold (18)

Joe Gomez (19)

Lucas Leiva (29)

Alberto Moreno (24)

Kevin Stewart (23)

Emre Can (22)

Ovie Ejaria (19)

Sheyi Ojo (19)



Ben Woodburn (17)

Divock Origi (21)

As per ESPN, today's starting XI breaks the record set way back in 1965 when the Liverpool players selected to face Wolves had an average age of 22 years and 303 days.

Lucas, the captain for the day, will certainly have a task on his hands should his young teammates be rattled by an early Plymouth goal.

Nevertheless, despite the young average age, there is still plenty of talent in the Liverpool starting XI.

Ben Woodburn has shown glimpses of his potential already this season and makes his full debut today, whilst the likes of Origi and Can are regularly involved in first-team action.

And it is good to see Joe Gomez return to the fold to as he makes his first start for the club since October 2015 due to a long-term injury.

Still, if Liverpool crash out of the cup due to his team selection, Klopp will be facing some tough questions from the media afterwards.

Maybe that is why his bench reads; Mignolet, Klaven, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge.

