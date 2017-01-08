Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Julian Draxler.

Julian Draxler performs horribly awkward initiation song at PSG

Everyone knows that when a player joins a new club they have to go through the initiation process of getting up in front of their new teammates to run through a rendition of a popular song.

And Julian Draxler was no different.

Having just signed for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the German international got off to a flying start for his new club, bagging his first goal just twenty-something minutes into his debut against Bastia on Saturday.

However, it was his turn to put on a performance for the rest of the PSG squad during their pre-match meal.

The action, if you can call it that, was captured by Draxler's new midfield partner Blaise Matuidi, who filmed it and posted it to his Instagram account.

And it's fair to say that Draxler's singing won't be winning him any awards...

The former Wolfsburg man performed a popular French song entitled 'Aicha', which was released by Algerian artist Khaled back in 1996.

Fair play to him to paying tribute to his new surroundings, but his teammates found it more funny than anything, and sat laughing and filming him.

While waving his arms around in the air, he unfortunately had to keep looking down at his phone to check the lyrics and the whole affair came off as just painfully awkward.

But what he lacks in singing talent, he more than makes up for it on the pitch.

Debut goal

His goal was the last in a 7-0 victory over the Corsican side in the French Cup. He replaced Adrien Rabiot on the hour mark before getting himself on the scoresheet just before the final whistle.

PSG return to league action on the 14th when they travel to take on Rennes, and he will be hoping to make an even bigger impact against the Ligue 1 side.

Topics:
David Luiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Germany Football

