The WWE dropped a massive tease earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, when the show closed with Bill Goldberg and Roman Reigns locked in a face-off, before hitting a double Spear on Braun Strowman.

While it was a great moment to see both men hit their finishing moves, it obviously prompted fans and analysts to believe that there could be an eventual clash between the two men.

FACE OFF

However, WWE could be planning something completely different with them, rather than a one-on-one match.

It was revealed that Goldberg actually has three pay-per-view matches lined up amongst his 13 appearances, with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 33 taking up two of those bouts, Fastlane is expected to be third.

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar looks like it’s locked in for Orlando in April, so there’s no way the WWE will have them clash at Fastlane, and give it away again so soon before the Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to The Inquisitr, Goldberg and Reigns could be teaming up at the event instead.

TEAMING UP

If that’s the case, the WWE will obviously look to have two top heels standing opposite them in the run-in to WrestleMania, and there are plenty of reliable options to go with.

If Reigns and Strowman do end up working a programme, then chances are the double Spear we saw on Raw could set this match up perfectly, and it’s quite similar to what we saw a few years ago when The Rock teamed up with John Cena to take on The Awesome Truth.

Rusev is also another consideration, as he had a brief encounter when Goldberg last year while you can’t rule out the best friends, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho competing against them.

This all depends on what goes down at the Rumble on January 29.

It’s a good idea, though, as it will probably help some cheers come Reigns’ way while the former WCW Champion won’t have such a high workload either before a potential match with The Beast Incarnate.

The company needs to make it a must-watch pay-per-view, so adding star power is beneficial for everyone.

Should Goldberg and Roman Reigns team up at WWE Fastlane? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

