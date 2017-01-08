Since the WWE brand split, Braun Strowman has been built up as a monster on Monday Night Raw despite his lack of wrestling skills and promos.

As a part of The Wyatt Family, Strowman was able to hide his inabilities behind the group's leader Bray Wyatt. Now as a singles competitor, he is improving every single day and showing why the WWE think he has a very promising future.

Speaking on his blog, Jim Ross spoke very highly of the Monster and how he is on the right road to becoming one of the most focused on superstars on their programming.

He said according to Wrestling Inc: "Watched Monday's RAW via DVR as I was at the Sugar Bowl (Big, OU Win!) when RAW aired live. Takeaways include the return of Bill Goldberg who made a noticeable impact and the continued build of Braun Strowman who is seemingly in route to becoming a major player in WWE.

"Hopefully Strowman's evolution with continue to conceal his inexperience especially his 'selling' skill set. WWE has done a good job in separating the big man from the pack and now we will see how he adds to the company's faith in him by getting better each day in some area of his profession."

Back in the day, WCW was able to disguise Goldberg's wrestling shortcomings by giving him short and fast paced matches. WWE could do the same with Strowman but there isn't any need to. His sheer size already portrays that message of dominance.

Strowman hasn't been pinned since becoming a singles competitor either, and before that happens, he needs to be given a title, most likely either the United States championship or the Intercontinental championship if he was to be traded to SmackDown Live.

What WWE has is a superstar who could become a mystical figure, similar to how Kane and The Undertaker were, although it will take some time until he reaches that kind of level. Within the next year or so, there's no reason why Strowman can't become one of the most powerful heels in the company.

A good test for him would be to have him feud for one of the Raw titles - most likely the United States title - in the build up to, or just following WrestleMania 33 this year.

