LeBron James hails the addition of Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver

It was announced on Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers had acquired Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kyle Korver in exchange for a top 10 protected future first round draft pick, Mo Williams and Mike Dunleavy.

Give than Korver is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, it makes total sense that the current NBA champions would make such a move.

Especially when you consider that J.R. Smith - who usually mans the two-spot - is currently out injured for the foreseeable future and the Cavs also lost big man Chris Anderson for the season.

Franchise player LeBron James has suggested that the Cavs still need a backup point guard for Kyrie Irving, but he is happy with the deal nonetheless.

"It adds another dynamic piece to our team," LeBron said. "Helluva sharpshooter and just a great guy. Great professional, as you've seen over his career, a guy that's played at a high level for a long time, has championship aspirations. And he has another rocket launcher."

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One

Korver, who departs a Hawks side on a six-game winning run, thinks a move to Cleveland will bring out the best in his game.

"Obviously, it's a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland," Korver said Thursday amid reports that the deal to Cleveland would happen. "So I'm very excited about that part of it. But there's a lot of relationships that I care about here that I'm going to miss. From a basketball perspective, [Cleveland is] a great, great fit for me. And I know that."

