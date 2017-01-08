Now that 2016 is in the books, we turn our focus to 2017 and what the WWE could have in store for numerous stars.

The WWE uploaded a new video on their official YouTube channel, highlighting the six stars that we need to watch out for this year.

BIG 2017

While many won’t believe it until they see the things unfold before them, it looks doubtful that the WWE would make a video focusing on six that may not live up to expectations.

BAYLEY

It seems like an incredible 2017 could already be coming her way, she’s going to be challenging Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble, despite it looking likely that she will lose.

However, rumours have suggested that she will have a Daniel Bryan-esque storyline heading into WrestleMania 33, where she could capture the title and it will set up a potentially huge year for her.

BROCK LESNAR

It’s safe to say that Brock Lesnar didn’t have a great 2016, which wasn’t helped by the fact that he was destroyed by Goldberg very quickly at Survivor Series.

He’s expected to take on Goldberg against at WrestleMania 33, and it’d be a huge shock if he loses again. Should he win, it’d be the perfect way to put a miserable year behind him – despite a big win over Randy Orton - and he could once again be the destructive star attraction.

BRAY WYATT

WWE have been criticised a lot for their handling of Bray Wyatt, and the video suggests he could be gunning for the WWE Championship.

They'll be criticised again if he isn’t booked in the title picture in 2017, as he’s been doing great work alongside Orton as part of the new Wyatt Family.

The talent is there, and SmackDown Live is the land of opportunities; 2017 could finally be his year.

NIKKI BELLA

Nikki Bella was forced to watch Charlotte and Sasha Banks dominate on Raw, while Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch participated in the title picture on the blue brand.

SmackDown will need new title challengers, and we should expect Nikki to be in the fold as the year progresses.

TYE DILLINGER

Tye Dillinger is expected to debut at the Royal Rumble, and there’s a chance the reaction for his entrance could be massive.

While the video doesn’t suggest what could be in store for him on the main roster, they’re claiming he’s due a big win. Perhaps that will happen on SmackDown or Raw rather than NXT?

JACK GALLAGHER

Finally, Jack Gallagher has certainly impressed in his short stint on the main roster.

He looks a natural in that ring, so we should expect to see him in the Cruiserweight Championship picture later this year, mixing it up with some of the biggest names like Neville, Brian Kendrick and Rich Swann.

