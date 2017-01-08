Liverpool fans loving Ovie Ejaria's performance vs Plymouth

The first half of Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Plymouth at Anfield on Sunday afternoon certainly wasn't one for the purists.

Before the game, neutrals were hopeful that a potential upset was on the cards once Jurgen Klopp had revealed his starting line up.

With an average age of just 21 years and 296 days it was the youngest XI to ever start a Liverpool match - suggesting Klopp isn't taking the competition too seriously at this stage.

Despite the Reds' youthful team, the gulf in class between the two sides was evident as the Premier League outfit dominated proceedings.

In fact, after 36 minutes, the League Two travellers had made just 21 passes in contrast to Liverpool's 255.

Nevertheless, there weren't too many chances to discuss during the interval and Derek Adams' men had done well to limit their more illustrious opponents from testing Luke McCormick.

Given the amount of changes Klopp had made, it shouldn't have been too surprising to see Liverpool struggle to have the same cutting edge they usually possess in the Premier League.

But one youngster, in particular, did catch the eye with a few decent touches and ambitious passes.

Ovie Ejaria has been touted for big things and if the deadlock is broken in the second half, you'd expect him to play some role - providing it is a goal from the home team of course.

Here's how fans have reacted to his performance so far:

