While live events often bring us some brilliant moments that you don’t often get to see on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, not everything goes quite as smoothly.

The biggest story to come from a live event in recent weeks is that Roman Reigns broke character by bursting out in laughter as Kevin Owens had him in a headlock, and shouted abuse at a fan at ringside about how much he earns.

HOUSE SHOW FALL

However, it was a different story at SmackDown Live’s recent house show, as Baron Corbin suffered a nasty fall from the top turnbuckle.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweet below, The Lone Wolf fell awkwardly from the top rope, after current WWE Champion AJ Styles slipped on the ropes which caused Corbin to plummet to the outside.

You can see that it looked quite painful, as the referee rushed out of the ring to check up on him as John Cena – who was also in the match – recuperated on the outside.

It looked like quite a big slip from The Phenomenal One, with fans noting that he makes this mistake a lot, especially when he’s trying to slip out of a superplex and pull on the leg.

MAIN EVENT PICTURE

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out quite so well this time, as it looked as if Corbin fell on his arm with plenty of momentum, although it did look as if Styles was trying to save him from landing on the hardest part of the ring.

Fans in attendance did note on Reddit that he eventually got back into the match later after the hard landing.

The interesting thing to note, though, is that Styles won after hitting a low blow on Cena, as they continue to avoid having Corbin get pinned.

It looks like he’s in the main event picture now, and it’s good that he was able to continue and didn’t get injured either, as his upcoming SmackDown Live match with Cena could be a career-making moment for him.

What did you make of Baron Corbin taking the nasty bump at the house show? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

