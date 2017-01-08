Everyone who was watching the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a two-game series this past week was treated with a vintage dose of Carmelo Anthony.

On Wednesday in New York, Melo dropped 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

On Friday in Milwaukee, he came through with another great performance, netting 26 points on 8-of-20 from the field with six rebounds and 10 assists.

Therefore, it came as a bit of a surprise when in a post-game interview, Anthony revealed that he's playing through a painful shoulder injury that requires constant attention.

In fact, he said he first injured the shoulder on December 11 against the Los Angeles Lakers when he dove for a loose ball. It has apparently been giving him issues ever since.

“It’s bad. You know what it is, it’s an adjustment that you have to make on the fly. Like some days it feels good, some days it’s tight," he told Shaun Powell via NBA.com. "Throughout the course of the game, certain shots, certain moves, you feel like the strength isn’t there. So it’s just a matter of figuring out how to play through it. What’s working? What’s not? It feels good during the game. And then you irritate it. And then you kind of have to work backwards again to get it back stronger. But I’m constant around-the-clock treatment.”

This certainly is concerning news for Knicks fans, who rely on Anthony to carry much of the offensive burden for a team that's 17-20 and barely hanging on to playoff hopes at the moment.

Will Anthony miss time? That remains to be seen.

“Not yet. Not yet,” Anthony told the New York Daily News. “Especially now when we’re in the grind and in the thick of things and we kind of have a chance to get back above .500. And we have some teams that we feel that are some winnable games. So that decision is. ... they’re going to have to tell me to take a couple off. Cause I’m not doing it.”

Anthony delivered 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting along with two boards and five dimes on Saturday night to follow up his two sensational outputs against the Bucks. He played 27 minutes in that game after recording 37 and 39 respectively in the previous two, however that was likely related to game script (the Knicks were down big in the fourth quarter).

On the season, the 32-year-old has averaged 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.