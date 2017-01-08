Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho.

Man Utd on alert after 'preferred' transfer target becomes available for January sale

Manchester United look set to battle both Chelsea and Manchester City for one of European football's emerging defensive midfield talents, according to the Daily Record's Duncan Castle.

Per Castle's report, the Red Devils have been put on alert after AS Monaco reconsidered their policy of refusing to sell highly rated midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the current transfer window.

The 22-year-old has emerged as Jose Mourinho's "preferred option" as he looks to add depth and youth to his options in the centre of midfield. However, he won't come cheap.

Again per the Record, Monaco value the France under-21 international at at least € 25million. And, with both City and Chelsea believed to be keen on the powerful, six-foot star, that price could easily rise very quickly if a bidding war ensues.

Mourinho had reportedly been willing to wait until the summer to sign Bakayoko. However, with Monaco now looking to take advantage of the increased interest in their player, United may have to move earlier than expected if they want to secure a long-term potential partner for Paul Pogba.

Michael Carrick has been in exceptional form since working his way into the Red Devils' starting XI in recent weeks - United are unbeaten when he has played in 2016/17 - but, at 35-years-old, he is not the long-term answer.

Mourinho has always had a strong, combative midfielder in his teams when he has won the Premier League title, and Bakayoko has recently been compared to one such individual, Chelsea's Nemanja Matic.

Only time will tell if United are willing to fork out the cash in January to get a player they have high on their priority list. Or whether Bakayoko himself would opt to join the Old Trafford club if he has offers from Stamford Bridge and the Etihad on the table, too.

However, the fact that United recently did business with Monaco - splashing the cash on Anthony Martial - could help the Manchester club get the edge over their rivals.

Even if Bakayoko doesn't arrive in the next few weeks, the Red Devils may have to think seriously about adding some depth at the midfield position.

That's because, although no deal has been confirmed yet, it seems a near certainty that the under-performing Morgan Schneiderlin will be leaving Old Trafford before the end of the month.

On the face of it, with Ander Herrera, Carrick and Pogba playing so well, it isn't a big loss. However, an injury to one of the more defensive minded midfielders would leave a gap needing to be filled.

