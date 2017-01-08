Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shkodran Mustafi .

The stat that shows Shkodran Mustafi is already an Arsenal record breaker

Published

Shkodran Mustafi has made quite an impression on Arsenal fans since joining over the summer from Valencia.

The Germany international has taken to Premier League football like a duck to water, and has proved to be a shrewd acquisition by Arsene Wenger.

And in taking part in Arsenal's FA Cup third round victory over Preston North End on Saturday, he became a record breaker.

The win meant that the 24-year-old has now gone undefeated in his first 18 matches for the club and has eclipsed Bacary Sagna's record.

The Frenchman went 17 games unbeaten when he first joined the club, and Olivier Giroud's late winner now means that Mustafi has overtaken him in the record books.

Since joining, Arsenal have won 13 of their games with Mustafi in the starting XI, drawing a further five and the player has been responsible for helping to keep five clean sheets.

However, despite their propensity for not losing, they are struggling to keep clean sheets, and leaking goals is becoming a problem.

So far this term Arsene Wenger's men have already conceded 19 goals, with three coming during the midweek draw with Bournemouth.

Arsenal even went a goal down to Preston on Saturday, but Aaron Ramsey and Giroud were able to ensure their passage into the next round.

