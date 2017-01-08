For the past three months, Brock Lesnar has been feuding with Goldberg, and that rivalry only got stronger after the WCW icon defeated The Beast after just one minute and 26 seconds at Survivor Series last November.

Now they're set to meet one another at the Royal Rumble to continue their feud, before possibly another one-on-one match at WrestleMania 33, although that is yet to be confirmed. However, after this year's Showcase of the Immortals, there isn't much you could book Lesnar for.

For the time being though until then, we know Lesnar has been booked for several WWE house shows including an appearance at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden a few weeks before WrestleMania.

However, the interesting fact about this WWE show in The Garden is that this is going to be a SmackDown show, while The Beast is on the Raw roster. Could he, therefore, be traded to the blue brand from the red one around or not long after WrestleMania?

Adding Lesnar to SmackDown Live would benefit WWE as a whole, as it could create many opportunities for not only The Beast himself but for the superstars on the Raw roster as well. His absence on the red brand could open the door for the likes of Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman to get more TV time and more title opportunities.

Having Lesnar on SmackDown Live could also reignite the potential feud with Shane McMahon that was teased briefly last year. WWE could get this rivalry going if The Beast makes the switch. A match of this magnitude could be booked for SummerSlam later this year, with Shane McMahon's position in the company on the line.

The Beast appearing at SmackDown Live's house show at The Garden could just be a one-off, but it could also be an indication that he might be making the switch to the blue brand very soon.

