When Avery Bradley was ruled out of Saturday night's game with an Achilles injury, the immediate concern for the Boston Celtics was how Bradley's offensive output would be compensated for.

After all, the 26-year-old Bradley is in the midst of a career season, averaging 18.0 points per game, and is a key aspect of the Celtics offense.

Would Isaiah Thomas take on even more of the scoring load? Would Al Horford have to take 20-plus shots? Would Jae Crowder have to deliver coming off of a zero-point performance the night before?

Few must have thought that Marcus Smart, who started in place for Bradley, would not only produce at a similar clip, but actually outplay the starter's typical numbers.

In 32 minutes, the 22-year-old Smart put up 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds and six assists. Of those seven made shots, five were threes, as he went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Over the past five games, Smart has scored 12.0 points per game in addition to 2.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals over 31.0 minutes. In that span, he has shot 43.7 percent from the floor (up from his 37.3 percent season mark), including 47.4 percent from three-point range (up from his 31.2 percent season mark).

Additionally, he's gone a perfect 15-of-15 from the free throw line over the five games.

As one of the best on-ball defensive stoppers in the NBA, Smart already has made a name for himself on that end of the court.

Not only does Smart move his feet to stay in front of some of the league's top offensive threats, but he also enters the game off the bench with an energy and visible passion that inspires those around him.

But it's his progress on the offensive end has garnered some attention from his teammates, who see his development every day.

“He has things you can’t teach,” Boston's Isaiah Thomas explained to A. Sherrod Blakely of Comcast Sports Net New England. “When he has the full package, he’s a tough guard to handle. When he plays like that, I bet we win 100 percent of the time. He puts so much pressure on the defense when he’s hitting the shots. And on the defensive end, he’s a monster at that end.”

Coach Brad Stevens shared his thoughts on Smart's offensive breakthrough with ESPN's Chris Forsberg. "Offensively, certainly, I believe in him shooting the right shots and making them, and it's been good that he's found a niche in the post against smaller guys and then also has found good spots to take and make those 3s."

Smart has made an effort to eliminate low-percentage shots, which he admitted were an issue for him earlier in the season.

"Just take open shots. A lot of my shot selection, and a lot of my [low] percentages is because I'm getting the ball late in the shot clock," Smart said. "Those late heaves, those are going to bring [percentages] down. The chances of those going in aren't very high. So I just tried to cut down on those and try to get a great shot every time."

Playing alongside a guy like Isaiah Thomas will result in some open looks, as opposing defenses will hone in on him.

With the Celtics likely taking a conservative approach with Bradley's Achilles ailment, look for Smart to continue to see opportunities to prove himself offensively in the coming games.

Currently on a four-game winning streak, Boston travels to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Tuesday night.