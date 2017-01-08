As one of the more experienced players in Liverpool's young starting XI for their F.A. Cup third round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, Emre Can has probably seen more than most of his teammates when it comes to antics on the football pitch.

Then again, he hasn't come up against the wily tactics of League Two defenders all too often in his own young career.

So it probably came as a bit of a shock to the system when, at one point during the action at Anfield, Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley took extreme measures to try and put him off his game.

Article continues below

Despite Liverpool fielding their youngest ever starting XI, Jurgen Klopp's men were expected to make light work of their lower league opponents.

However, although they dominated possession, chances and just about every category possible, the Merseyside club struggled to find a way past Argyle.

Article continues below

Can, in particular, was pinpointed as one of the biggest disappointments by frustrated Liverpool fans on social media.

Maybe the Germany international should be forgiven for being slightly off his game, however, considering the bizarre antics he had to deal with at one point during the first-half.

We've heard of defenders getting close to their opponents, but this might be going a step too far...

A little tickle under the armpit clearly wasn't enough to satisfy Bradley as he rounded things off with a cheeky finger in the ear. As you can see in the video, Can was less than impressed.

People on Twitter, on the other hand, immediately saw the funny side of the strange incident...

To add to what was already a frustrating afternoon for Can, the 22-year-old was the first Liverpool player to be hauled off by Klopp as he sought to instigate a winner from his side.

With his Liverpool teammates having failed to break the deadlock once he'd been removed from the action, the Premier League side now have to face the prospect of an unwanted replay away at Plymouth.

Can might just find a way to be injured or unavailable for that encounter. We can't imagine he wants to Bradley any time soon, that's for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms