Yovani Gallardo was 6-8 with a 5.32 ERA in 23 starts last season with the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite the struggles, he will become a valued member in the starting rotation of another American League team in 2017.

The Seattle Mariners acquired the veteran in exchange for corner outfielder Seth Smith in what has proven to be a busy offseason.

Article continues below

"Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for," Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said via the Associated Press. "He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher. After examining the free agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this offseason."

Durability and consistency are perhaps the two main reasons why the Mariners made the deal.

Article continues below

Prior to last season, Gallardo had made at least 30 starts in seven-straight seasons and had an ERA of under 4.00 in six of those years.

He's due to make $11 million in 2017 and has a team option of $13 million for 2018.

Seattle made a second trade later in the day on Friday, sending right-handed starter Nathan Karns to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson, which will make the loss of Smith less damaging.

Earlier in the offseason, the Mariners traded young starter Taijuan Walker to the Arizona Diamondbacks, which started the overhaul of their rotation.

Seattle went 86-76 last season, which was their second-highest win total since 2007. Despite just missing out on the Playoffs, they attracted 2,267,928 fans to Safeco Field, which was the highest number since 2008.

While Gallardo likely won't be a Cy Young candidate, he will give the Mariners a stable back-end starter in a day and age that requires strong pitching to make a World Series run.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms