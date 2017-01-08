Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade says Jimmy Butler is 'playing as good as anybody in the league right now'

When Jimmy Butler was picked over Derrick Rose to lead the Chicago Bulls this summer, a certain amount of pressure fell on Jimmy Buckets' shoulders.

The Windy City franchise is synonymous with Michael Jordan, and Rose looked to be the hometown kid that could bring the glory days back to Chi-Town.

Via a terrible ACL injury, that didn't quite work out. But now, Butler is having a career year as the leader of the Bulls and is averaging 25.6 points a night. Another hometown kid, Dwyane Wade, thinks he is up there with the very best in the NBA right now.

"He's playing as good as anybody in the league right now," Wade told ESPN.com on Saturday after the Bulls' 123-118 win over the Toronto Raptors, where Butler had 42 points. "What he's doing in the fourth quarter is even more impressive than the stat line at the end of the day. That stat line is amazing, but everybody knows we're going to Jimmy.

"And to still be able to make those plays, make those things, it's incredible. And then to still guard one or two of the other best players on the other end of the floor in the fourth, that's impressive, man. He's playing out of this world right now. His confidence is out the roof, and that goes a long way."

The Bulls currently sit at 19-18 in the Eastern Conference and that is good enough for the eighth seed at present.

