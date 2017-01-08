The NHL is full of bone-crunching hits.

While much of the game is focused on a great deal of skill, most notably puck-handling, skating, game-planning and goal-keeping, there's just something about a giant hit that makes the game exciting to watch.

One of the most visually-appealing, yet somewhat scary hits to see is in the open ice.

Away from the boards, players are often times unsuspecting of the violence that is coming their way, especially if their head isn't on a complete swivel.

Unfortunately, Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine found that out the hard way, when he was destroyed by Buffalo Sabres enforcer Jake McCabe.

Here's another angle. Take a look at both of their heads.

A head-to-head hit in the NHL is much scarier than a sport like the NFL based on the obvious fact that hockey players aren't wearing full helmets designed for that kind of force.

As a result of the hit, Laine was knocked out of the game, but was later seen walking out of the arena under his own power.

The reason that the vicious hit on Laine sparked a brawl among the teams was that the 18-year-old was the second pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and is having a phenomenal Calder Memorial Trophy (NHL's rookie of the year) calibre campaign, scoring 21 goals with 16 assists for 37 points over 42 games.

He will reportedly see doctors on Sunday as a result of the play.

