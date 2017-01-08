Pedro produces bad miss from six yards vs Peterborough

After Everton, West Brom, Stoke and Bournemouth all succumbed to defeat in the FA Cup's third round on Saturday, the attention turned to Liverpool and Chelsea to avoid a similar fate on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's young side could only manage a draw against League Two side Plymouth to set up a replay, however, Chelsea made a fast start to their tie with Peterborough.

Pedro's composed finish had given the Premier League giants a lead in the 18th minute, meanwhile, Michy Batshuayi added a second just before half-time to all but secure a place in the fourth round for Antonio Conte's men.

While Conte will be pleased with how his team have reacted to Wednesday's defeat to Tottenham there was one moment where even the Italian couldn't believe what had happened.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was shining on a rare start for the Blues, gave Pedro a golden opportunity to double his tally with a great ball inside the ball.

Six yards out, it looked like a second goal was just a formality for the Spaniard.

He even had enough time to take a touch to get the ball out of his feet but as you can see in the video below, somehow Pedro managed to miss.

His powerful strike ricocheted off the bar and behind.

Unsurprisingly the former Barcelona star was torn apart on Twitter for the blunder. Here are some of the best tweets:

Chelsea fans won't mind too much, however, given the safety of a two-goal lead and without the burden of playing in the Champions League, the FA Cup could represent another path to success for Conte and co. this term.

