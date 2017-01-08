Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Pedro produces bad miss from six yards vs Peterborough

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After Everton, West Brom, Stoke and Bournemouth all succumbed to defeat in the FA Cup's third round on Saturday, the attention turned to Liverpool and Chelsea to avoid a similar fate on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's young side could only manage a draw against League Two side Plymouth to set up a replay, however, Chelsea made a fast start to their tie with Peterborough.

Pedro's composed finish had given the Premier League giants a lead in the 18th minute, meanwhile, Michy Batshuayi added a second just before half-time to all but secure a place in the fourth round for Antonio Conte's men.

Article continues below

While Conte will be pleased with how his team have reacted to Wednesday's defeat to Tottenham there was one moment where even the Italian couldn't believe what had happened.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was shining on a rare start for the Blues, gave Pedro a golden opportunity to double his tally with a great ball inside the ball.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Six yards out, it looked like a second goal was just a formality for the Spaniard.

He even had enough time to take a touch to get the ball out of his feet but as you can see in the video below, somehow Pedro managed to miss.

His powerful strike ricocheted off the bar and behind.

Unsurprisingly the former Barcelona star was torn apart on Twitter for the blunder. Here are some of the best tweets:

Chelsea fans won't mind too much, however, given the safety of a two-goal lead and without the burden of playing in the Champions League, the FA Cup could represent another path to success for Conte and co. this term.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Chelsea
FA Cup
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again