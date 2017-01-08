Novak Djokovic has said that playing Andy Murray is like playing against the “mirror image” of himself after he broke the Scot’s 28–match ATP Tour winning streak.

The Serbian beat back a second-set resurgence from Murray to take victory in the final of the Qatar Open, in what was the pair’s 36th professional meeting.

Djokovic said: “Playing against Andy, somehow it feels like playing the mirror image of [myself] because we have very similar styles of the game.

Article continues below

“I can’t recall out of thirty-five and plus matches how many were kind of one-sided, really. I don’t know, maybe a few.

“Most of the matches we play, it’s always going down to the very last few points.”

Article continues below

It was their first meeting since the ATP World Tour Finals, when Murray defeated Djokovic not only to win the title but also to finish the year as World No 1.

“It’s a tough one to lose,” Murray said after the match, “It was high level tennis, some of the points were physically tough. But it’s a great way to start the new year and I look forward to the next few weeks.”

Both players now look ahead to the Australian Open, where Djokovic is reigning champion after he subjected Murray to his 5th second-place finish at the Grand Slam last year.

Newly-knighted Sir Andy has never won the tournament, but finished last season in great form and hopes are high that this could be the year he finally breaks that duck.

The Qatar Open final will no doubt be the first of many matches between the pair this year, and as both go from strength to strength, it’s looking like an interesting year for tennis fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms