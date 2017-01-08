Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Djokovic defeated Murray at the Qatar Open final.

Video: Djokovic says playing Andy Murray is like facing his mirror image

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Novak Djokovic has said that playing Andy Murray is like playing against the “mirror image” of himself after he broke the Scot’s 28–match ATP Tour winning streak.

The Serbian beat back a second-set resurgence from Murray to take victory in the final of the Qatar Open, in what was the pair’s 36th professional meeting.

Djokovic said: “Playing against Andy, somehow it feels like playing the mirror image of [myself] because we have very similar styles of the game.

Article continues below

“I can’t recall out of thirty-five and plus matches how many were kind of one-sided, really. I don’t know, maybe a few.

“Most of the matches we play, it’s always going down to the very last few points.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

It was their first meeting since the ATP World Tour Finals, when Murray defeated Djokovic not only to win the title but also to finish the year as World No 1.

“It’s a tough one to lose,” Murray said after the match, “It was high level tennis, some of the points were physically tough. But it’s a great way to start the new year and I look forward to the next few weeks.”

Both players now look ahead to the Australian Open, where Djokovic is reigning champion after he subjected Murray to his 5th second-place finish at the Grand Slam last year.

ATP Qatar Open

Newly-knighted Sir Andy has never won the tournament, but finished last season in great form and hopes are high that this could be the year he finally breaks that duck.

The Qatar Open final will no doubt be the first of many matches between the pair this year, and as both go from strength to strength, it’s looking like an interesting year for tennis fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again