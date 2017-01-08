On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors lost a 24-point lead to the Memphis Grizzlies, with one of the pivotal moments in the game coming near the end of regulation when Kevin Durant missed a three-pointer.

On the cameras, it looked like Draymond Green was giving Durant an earful for making the decision to go for it himself rather than using Steph Curry, and it appeared the former Oklahoma City Thunder star was still having problems settling into his new home.

However, after practice on Saturday, the 28-year-old admitted that he agreed with Green on the night; that he made the wrong decision by not involving Curry in the play.

Durant said according to Fox Sports: "Yeah, [Draymond]’s an emotional guy. It wasn’t an argument at all. It wasn’t a disagreement, you know? I felt like Draymond was emotional, and something was bothering him, and he came and talked to me. He always talks to me. I didn’t take it personal, that he was using a loud tone. That’s just how he is. But it wasn’t a disagreement, or it wasn’t a fight.

"It was more so he was voicing on how he felt the game should have been going, and I agreed with him. I agreed with him, and I had his back and told me to just move on to the next play. But it’s a long year. That stuff is going to happen.

He continued: “Steph should have set the screen on me, and we should have played and put some pressure on the rim, maybe, and got two on the ball, and kind of move the defense a little bit. And that’s on me. I felt like I had a matchup I liked, but I should have let Steph set the screen for me. But it’s a learning experience, we’ll get better from it. No hard feelings, none of that stuff.”

As superteams try to gel together, problems like this will occur. It's not about the incident anymore. It's about how Golden State moves on from it, whether they're able to do so and reach the top of the NBA mountain once more, or if they'll fall for the same mistakes once more.

If they're able to keep striding forward and get over these hurdles, there's no reason why the Warriors can't reach the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season.