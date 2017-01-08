After spending the first two years of his NBA career on the sidelines, Joel Embiid has quickly become one of the fan favourites of the league.

Technically in his rookie season, the Philadelphia 76ers center has been impressive on the court and on social media, where he has gained quite the reputation for his hilarious antics.

Prior to the Sixers' 106-100 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday, the 7'0" Cameroonian made a provocative, but respectful comment at a shootaround about Boston's star man, Isaiah Thomas.

"I take pride in stopping the other position, especially other point guards. I hope I get switched on to him [Thomas]. He's fast and he's kind of short, so it's harder, but it would be a great test for me."

Although Embiid's ambition should be commended, he didn't do too well when the opportunity presented itself. Thomas flew by Embiid and scored the and-one after being fouled in the process of a layup.

Following the game, the point guard had some words for Embiid shared via ESPN.

"[At shootaround] he said he was going to guard me on a switch. I just said, 'Nobody can stop me on a switch, especially not your big [butt]?

"[Embiid] started laughing so I said, 'I seen what you said earlier,' because I got him on one."