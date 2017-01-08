Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Isaiah Thomas.

Sixers star Joel Embiid will regret what he said about Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After spending the first two years of his NBA career on the sidelines, Joel Embiid has quickly become one of the fan favourites of the league.

Technically in his rookie season, the Philadelphia 76ers center has been impressive on the court and on social media, where he has gained quite the reputation for his hilarious antics.

Prior to the Sixers' 106-100 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday, the 7'0" Cameroonian made a provocative, but respectful comment at a shootaround about Boston's star man, Isaiah Thomas.

"I take pride in stopping the other position, especially other point guards. I hope I get switched on to him [Thomas]. He's fast and he's kind of short, so it's harder, but it would be a great test for me."

Although Embiid's ambition should be commended, he didn't do too well when the opportunity presented itself. Thomas flew by Embiid and scored the and-one after being fouled in the process of a layup.

Following the game, the point guard had some words for Embiid shared via ESPN.

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

"[At shootaround] he said he was going to guard me on a switch. I just said, 'Nobody can stop me on a switch, especially not your big [butt]?

"[Embiid] started laughing so I said, 'I seen what you said earlier,' because I got him on one."

Topics:
Allen Iverson
NBA
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas
Joel Embiid

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again