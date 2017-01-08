Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

John Terry gets sent off against Peterborough

Chelsea's FA Cup third round clash against Peterborough could not have been going much better before the 66th minute.

The Blues were coasting with a three-goal lead after strikes from Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Willian but surprisingly still faced a tricky closing spell of the game.

That's because John Terry, who was making his first start since October, showed his rustiness by getting sent off.

The Chelsea stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic had rarely been tested for the majority of the match but was nearly called into action when forward Lee Angol advanced just outside the penalty area.

And he had the beating of the last man Terry, who could only stop him by dragging the Peterborough striker down.

As you can see in the video below, Terry, 36, lost his balance and gave referee Kevin Friend little choice but to dismiss the Chelsea captain.

The ex-England international isn't exactly the most popular figure within football so as you would expect, did not get much sympathy on Twitter.

Fortunately for Terry, it did not cost his side the victory, despite Tom Nichols' cool finish for the visitors just a few minutes after the red card.

Antonio Conte's men saw the game through and rounded it off by adding a fourth via another curling finish from Pedro.

But Terry's performance is only going to raise further doubts about his immediate future at Stamford Bridge.

With Nathan Ake set to return from a loan spell at Bournemouth, the club hero faces an uphill task to get a place back in Conte's regular starting XI.

