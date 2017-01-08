Cameron Payne returned for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night for their game against the Denver Nuggets, and everyone on the team was happy to see him back.

The guard played 13 minutes in total, doing his bit in the Thunder's 121-106 victory by scoring eight points with two rebounds and one assist, making it a happy return to the court for the first time since September.

Payne had been out for the past three months with a fractured foot, but he felt no pain when he returned to the hardwood, which meant a return of his pregame dance routine with the Oklahoma's current star player, Russel Westbrook.

The two hooked up once more for their pregame dance routine, which probably helped lift the team's spirit after they had lost the last three games to pick up the win on Saturday. You can watch the two dance together in the video below.

Westbrook continued his fine form towards a possible MVP award with another triple-double, his first triple-double of 2017. The 28-year-old had 32 points, 17 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Nuggets after 35 minutes of action.

Following win number 22 on Saturday, the Thunder will be hoping they can keep on progressing in order to move up the Western Conference and possibly earn themselves an easier playoff game if they qualify. Payne's return to the court can definitely help that.

Oklahoma will now look to make it two wins on the bounce when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Monday night.