While the likes of Hassan Whiteside, DeMmarcus Cousins and Karl-Anthony Towns are at the forefront of a center renaissance in the NBA, Brook Lopez is still one of the most productive, though less celebrated pivots in the league.

The Brooklyn Nets man at the five spot is one of the last remaining true assets they possess, and rumours continue to swirl that the Nets will look to trade the 28-year-old in order to kick their rebuild into gear.

Lopez is currently averaging 19.9 points a contest and is also contributing 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks a game.

How much is that worth? To the Nets, they will pay him $21.2 million salary this season and $22.6 million the next, and any team interested in his services will have to accommodate that.

So what can the Nets realistically expect in return? According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, Brooklyn are seeking two first-round draft picks in exchange for the 7'0" center.

Frankly, that seems a longshot. Two first-round picks for a guy who could skip town before the second pick is even utilised seems extremely unlikely, and nearly every side will have to unload a decent player on top of that just to make the necessary cap space.

The one thing working for the Nets is Lopez's new-found potency from three-point land. After only making three triples in his first eight years in the league, now the big man has made 60 this season alone.

After the ill-fated trade with Boston for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett in 2013, the Nets need to be bold in their search for deals, but too bold and they'll be stuck with what they have.

Which is a team with an 8-27 record so far this season, the worst in the NBA.