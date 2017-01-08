Fans on Twitter are furious with what Steve McManaman said about Plymouth after Liverpool draw - write

The 9,000 Plymouth Argyle fans that travelled 300 miles to watch their team take on Liverpool in the FA Cup will be glad they didn’t end up watching a bloodbath.

There were no goals, and those who expected to see some high-profile names were left to witness the youngest Liverpool starting line-up in the club’s history.

Yet Plymouth, a League Two outfit, managed to contain the second best team in England at Anfield. Pilgrims boss Derek Adams will be proud.

"We had a very good defensive display,” Adams reflected, per BBC Sport. “We allowed Liverpool the ball. When we had the ball we still created a couple of opportunities.

"We had gone in at half-time at 0-0 and that was important. We knew Liverpool might start the second half at a better tempo and we coped with that well. We knew we would get a bit of belief as well.

"We've had a couple of opportunities in the game that we might have done better with, but that would be asking too much."

Plymouth were happy with a draw

Anyone with an ounce of football knowledge knew the smart move for Plymouth was to sit deep and try to withstand Liverpool’s attacks. And that’s exactly what they did for 90 minutes - Liverpool had 28 shots to Plymouth’s 4, and goalkeeper Luke McCormick had the most touches - 52 - of any Pilgrims player.

"They created small spaces and we made our own problems,” Jurgen Klopp said about his team’s inability to break Plymouth down. “A game like this is not easy to make exciting.”

McManaman was disappointment with Plymouth's style

Yet former Liverpool player Steve McManaman thought otherwise. McManaman was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport and was surprised that Plymouth didn’t do more to cause the Premier League side problems.

"They have to do more," McManaman said, per the Plymouth Herald. "They aren't even getting close to Liverpool. It's an FA Cup game and they are standing off and giving them so much of the ball."

Pushing forward would have exposed Plymouth’s defence and probably would have resulted in them losing by a considerable scoreline. They were content with a draw, knowing that their chances of victory are much greater at Home Park.

You only had to see the celebrations in the away end at full-time to realise the jubilation of those travelling supporters.

Fans slammed McManaman

Yet McManaman criticised the League Two team for a lack of ambition.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief at McManaman’s comments.

