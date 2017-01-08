Official Plymouth account's funny Tweet about Firmino and Lallana substitutions

Whilst Liverpool fans didn't have much to celebrate as they watched their side fail to break down Plymouth Argyle in their F.A. Cup third round tie on Sunday afternoon, it is safe to say the League Two side were enjoying every moment.

Although their defensive tactics have been criticised by some, Plymouth played out a famous 0-0 draw at Anfield that not only secures them a place in the fourth round draw, but a lucrative replay against the Premier League side.

And the League Two side's official Twitter account got in on the jovial mood before the result was even confirmed, with a brilliant tweet concerning Liverpool stars Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana.

Faith in youth

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp put his side's F.A. Cup prospects in the hands of an inexperienced starting XI, as he named the youngest ever starting lineup in the club's illustrious history.

Indeed, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Firmino and Lallana all rested from the starting XI, there may have been some disappointed Plymouth fans amongst the 8,000-plus that packed out the Anfield away end at kick off.

However, with Argyle holding their own against Liverpool's youngsters, the same fans were more than happy to celebrate Klopp's selection decisions.

They may have worried, though, when they saw first-team stars Firmino and Lallana being brought on to rescue the situation with 15 minutes remaining.

Plymouth's official Twitter account had no such fears, however. Instead, they took the opportunity to take a subtle dig at their opponent's decision to play such a young team...

As we now know, the playful tweet didn't come back to haunt them as neither the in-form Lallana or Firmino could find a way to break down the resilient Pilgrims.

The 0-0 result was celebrated like a win by those Plymouth fans lucky enough to be in attendance for the draw, but you have to suspect Klopp might make a few changes for the replay.

Responsible

Speaking after the game, the German manager did defend his selection policy.

"I don’t think the line-up was a mistake, but you can see it like this if you want," he said, via the club's official website.

"We made mistakes in the game and always with the boys, the good things they are responsible for and the bad things I am responsible for.

"If you want to see it [the result] in a bad way then I am 100 per cent responsible, I have no problem with that."

The fact, though, that they were unable to score against a team three tiers below them in the football pyramid could mean a few of the more senior players make the starting XI when the replay comes around.

