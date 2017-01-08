The three players the L.A. Lakers can now realistically target in 2017 free agency

The L.A. Lakers have made some strides this season already, but it is still strange to many to see them struggling in the lower reaches of the Western Conference after their glory years in the very recent past.

The Purple and Gold have a record of 14-26 and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, but, they are only three games back from the eighth seed and the playoffs.

Luke Walton has made the Lakers fun to watch again and his constant focus on defence is proving to be the foundation of what drives the new-look unit.

They actually lie 28th in defensive efficiency in the league right now, but they are streets ahead of the state they were in last season where they sported a record of 17-65 in Kobe Bryant's retirement season, the worst in the history of the franchise.

They are only three wins away from matching that total at the beginning of January, and Walton has shown he can help nurture the unit he already has and improve the youngsters that are set to lead the Lakers for the next few years.

He has also put together one of the strongest second-strings in the NBA which, led by Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams, has become one of the core strengths of the Lakers. Factor in the re-birth of Nick Young at shooting guard and the triple-double threat of Julius Randle, and the Lakers are actually looking quite attractive.

With D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram also showing glimpses of the talent they carry, the Staples Center will be the most attractive it has been in several years in the summer of 2017. Here are three players they might target to take them to the next level.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Do we need to introduce him? The two-time and current back-to-back MVP, who also happens to be the first-ever unanimous MVP, s set for a huge pay rise in the summer of 2017 from the $11 million deal he currently enjoys.

Any team would love to have the 28-year-old, but would the Lakers move heaven and earth to get him? They certainly have the cap space for at least one max-player, but with Russell emerging at the one-spot, the Lakers will believe they don't 'need' Chef Curry. If the Warriors can't fit all of Durant, Curry, Thompson and Green in the 2017-18 pay scale, it could become plausible, but one would have to imagine he'd jump to a ready-made title challenger before L.A.

Blake Griffin (L.A. Clippers)

I know Griffin plays for the Lakers' city rivals the Clippers, but there is plenty of reason to believe that the power forward and the Clippers could part ways.

Griffin is a superstar in the league, there is no question about that. The 27-year-old averages 21.4 points and 9.6 rebounds throughout his career, but with constant injuries and the Clippers' constant failure in the postseason, a change of scenery, however, close to home, may be in order. However, with Randle and Larry Nance Jr. manning the four spot, at least one of them would have to be sacrificed.

Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors)

The rest of the free agency field contains the likes of Derrick Rose, Serge Ibaka and Andrew Bogut; all second-tier talents compared to the aforementioned names. Although Iggy plays backup to Klay Thompson in Oakland, he would be a marvellous addition to the Lakers at the two-spot.

Really, the Lakers probably wish DeMar DeRozan's free agency year wasn't last summer and was in 2017 instead, because they are a much more attractive team now. With Russell, Randle and Ingram the only three players who have superstar potential, one would think the Lakers are only especially interested in a center or a shooting guard. Iguodala could be a cost-effective solution, and an experienced head to guide the talented starlets. However, if they did grab Griffin, Randle has shown on occasions that he could indeed play the five.