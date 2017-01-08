Josh Hazlewood becomes the number one ranked fast bowler in the world

Josh Hazlewood has become the highest-ranked Test fast bowler in the world after the new rankings were released by the International Cricket Council.

After taking seven wickets in the Sydney Test Against Pakistan, Australian quick Hazlewood has moved up to a career-high of third in the overall bowling rankings, behind Indian spin pair Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The rankings place him ahead of Dale Steyn of South Africa, while the only other Australian in the top 10 is Mitchell Starc in tenth.

England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad take 6th and 7th place respectively despite the recent poor Test form of their side.

Top spot in the Test batting rankings stays with Steve Smith of Australia, 58 points clear of second-placed Virat Kohli of India.

Twenty-seven points behind Kohli is England’s Joe Root in third, with no other Englishman making the top 10.

Younis Khan of Pakistan has jumped up seven places into 7th after his unbeaten 175 in Sydney.

The team rankings show India as cricket’s top Test nation, with Australia second and South Africa in third, while England are currently in fourth spot.

Pakistan have disappointingly slipped two places to 5th after being beaten by Australia and New Zealand over the last few months.

