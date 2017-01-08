British Heavyweight David Price’s next fight will be against Christian Hammer at London’s Olympia on February 4, reports the BBC.

Price, 33, will take on the Germany-based Romanian on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s super-middleweight clash with Australian Renold Quinlan.

However, doubt has been cast on that main event after Quinlan threatened to walk away of the “lack of build-up” to the biggest fight of his career.

Article continues below

Liverpool man Price boasts 18 career knockout wins, with his most recent defeat coming in 2015 to Erkan Teper.

The German, however, failed a post-match drugs test and faced allegations of doping, with Price stating that he felt ‘cheated’ after falling out of the top 15 in the IBF rankings because of the loss.

Article continues below

29-year-old Hammer has been defeated just four times in his 24 professional bouts, one of which was a nine-round loss to former world champion Tyson Fury.

Hi most recent bout was a victory against Teper in October, inflicting the German’s first-ever career defeat by decision after the fight went the distance.

Price has won each of his two fights since his match with Teper, with both victories coming in just two rounds.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms