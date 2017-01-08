DeMarcus Cousins has been linked with a trade away from the Sacramento Kings and that speculation has only increased over the past month, but all of that talk could be put to rest soon despite the NBA trade deadline still being way over a month away.

Although he has been with the team now for seven seasons, the center is yet to help the Kings reach the playoffs and end their 10-year absence from the postseason. This is why he is rumoured to be traded as the money spent on giving him a new deal could be better utilized in other positions on the court to improve Sacramento's playoff chances.

However, Cousins has been playing well this season averaging 28.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and they hover just outside the playoff spots in the Western Conference. According to one report, this will be good enough for the team to keep him on and give him a big new deal.

ESPN has reported that the Kings are looking to offer the 26-year-old a $200+ million contract extension to sign this summer.

Their report says: "The Kings, as you surely know by now, are openly desperate to bring their 10-season playoff drought to a halt. Those who know Sacramento best continue to say that, as long as the West’s No. 8 seed remains within the Kings’ sights, they’ll be increasingly reluctant to part with their All-Star ‎center.

"But sources also say that the Kings, at season’s end, want to pitch Cousins on a long-term partnership in the summertime, knowing he’s going to be eligible in July for a Designated Player Extension that ‎could make him one of a handful of $200 million players league wide."

They also mentioned that it would take a big offer from any other team interested in Cousins in order for the Kings to change their minds on this decision. It looks as though Boogie could be locked in Sacramento.

The only thing that could stop this deal from happening would be the center's own desires of winning an NBA title, which at the moment, doesn't look like it would be with the Kings. He has said recently that he is happy playing for the Pacific division team, so maybe it's not much of a problem, or he believes he can win a championship staying put.