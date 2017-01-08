In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Andrew Luck is being wasted.

Furious Indianapolis Colts fans have had enough of Andrew Luck being wasted

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Indianapolis Colts are not in the Playoffs. While Connor Cook and Matt Moore made it to the postseason, Andrew Luck was sat on his sofa watching them.

The three-time Pro Bowler and former number one overall pick has all the talent in the world and is definitely worth the six-year, $140 million he received at the start of the season, but the Colts have failed to put anyone else of similar quality around him.

And that hasn't sat well with the fans in Indy, who are now taking things into their own hands to finally get their feelings across to ownership.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

One die-hard fan was so upset with the direction that the team looks to be heading in that he or she decided to do something about it, leaving a sign at Colts HQ with one very clear message: stop wasting Luck.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

According to the Indianapolis Star, the sign is "likely an angry response to Irsay's reported decision to keep coach Chuck Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson."

Grigson has been under pressure for at least two years now and hasn't appeared to do anything, on the surface at least, to give a reason for why he should keep his job. Poor drafting and debatable roster moves have left fans fed up.

The Colts have gone 8-8 the past two years. Andrew Luck is now 27-years-old. If Indy don't want to waste his prime then change has to come. The fans can see that, it's just Jim Irsay that cannot. 

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Andrew Luck
NFL Playoffs
NFL Draft
Indianapolis Colts
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again