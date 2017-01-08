Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

CR7 and Messi will go head-to-head on Monday.

Marca reveal which player has won FIFA's first ever The Best award

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

FIFA will stage the inaugural edition of ‘The Best’ awards tomorrow in Zurich.

Football’s governing body have launched their own celebratory gala following their split with France Football, which presents the Ballon d’Or.

To have both ceremonies seems largely pointless but who are we to complain?

Article continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo, who took home his fourth Ballon d’Or award at last month’s ceremony, is in competition with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to win The Best Men’s Player Award.

The Real Madrid star is the favourite to scoop to main prize after winning the Champions League, European Championship and Club World Cup in 2016.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Messi may have scored the most goals in 2016 - 51 - but where Ronaldo shined on the big stage, he flopped, missing a penalty in the Copa America Centenario final shootout as Argentina lost to Chile.

Argentina v Chile: Championship - Copa America Centenario

Marca 'reveal' the winner

It’s hard to see past Ronaldo and even the Spanish press are ready to label Ronaldo the winner.

According to Marca, the Portuguese will become the first player to win FIFA’s The Best award.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-GRANADA

FIFPro World11

If Marca’s prediction comes true, it will certainly add another layer to the Ronaldo vs. Messi argument. Messi has one more Ballon d’Or than his rival but of course, Ronaldo will be leading in the new award.

The Spanish paper also named seven players who they believe will be included in the FIFPro World11. To highlight just how successful Madrid were last year, five of Zinedine Zidane’s players are set to feature.

Marcelo was beaten to the left back position in UEFA’s Team of the Year by Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, but Marca believe FIFA will honour the Brazilian’s impressive 2016.

Who will have the better 2017, Messi or Ronaldo? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again