FIFA will stage the inaugural edition of ‘The Best’ awards tomorrow in Zurich.

Football’s governing body have launched their own celebratory gala following their split with France Football, which presents the Ballon d’Or.

To have both ceremonies seems largely pointless but who are we to complain?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who took home his fourth Ballon d’Or award at last month’s ceremony, is in competition with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to win The Best Men’s Player Award.

The Real Madrid star is the favourite to scoop to main prize after winning the Champions League, European Championship and Club World Cup in 2016.

Messi may have scored the most goals in 2016 - 51 - but where Ronaldo shined on the big stage, he flopped, missing a penalty in the Copa America Centenario final shootout as Argentina lost to Chile.

Marca 'reveal' the winner

It’s hard to see past Ronaldo and even the Spanish press are ready to label Ronaldo the winner.

According to Marca, the Portuguese will become the first player to win FIFA’s The Best award.

FIFPro World11

If Marca’s prediction comes true, it will certainly add another layer to the Ronaldo vs. Messi argument. Messi has one more Ballon d’Or than his rival but of course, Ronaldo will be leading in the new award.

The Spanish paper also named seven players who they believe will be included in the FIFPro World11. To highlight just how successful Madrid were last year, five of Zinedine Zidane’s players are set to feature.

Marcelo was beaten to the left back position in UEFA’s Team of the Year by Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, but Marca believe FIFA will honour the Brazilian’s impressive 2016.

