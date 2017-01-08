Arsene Wenger isn’t one to splash the cash and when the Frenchman does unload his wallet there are always eyebrows raised.

The Arsenal manager hadn’t spent over £20 million on a player until 2013 when he vouched for the smaller matter of Mesut Ozil. Even so, that £42.5 million deal remains the most expensive Wenger has ever funded.

Had Torino felt more charitable however, that all could have changed. In fact, the 67-year-old gave the green light to a January deal that has seen the jaws of Arsenal fans hit the floor nationwide.

Outrageous bid

Despite having given no suggestion that Arsenal were set to spend big over the winter, the north London club launched a gargantuan bid. The man in question proved Torino’s Andre Belotti.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian club’s sporting director has confirmed that Arsenal made a £56 million bid for their star striker.

Gianluca Petrachi told Sky in Italy that: "We received and refused a €65m (£56m) offer from Arsenal for Andrea Belotti, but it does not reflect the value of the player.

"Anyway, he is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy him, then we'll see what happens.

"We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo signed this important buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered."

However, while such quotes would suggest the situation is simple and plain, it’s far from it. This in light of the fact that, as per Sky sources, Arsenal are denying that the bid ever happened.

The obvious question is then raised: just why would Petrachi lie? After all, the director went into exact details over both the nature and price of the bid as well as the contract specifics that led the club to reject it.

That being said, it certainly is out of character for Arsenal. If any top Premier League side is known for their rapaciousness it’s the Gunners and the bid certainly screams erratic.

Who is Belotti?

A great number of Arsenal fans don’t even know who they’ve reportedly bid for though. After all, this Torino man can’t exactly be a mug if Wenger viewed him as worth a club record bid.

The 23-year-old swapped Palermo for Torino in 2015 and is contracted at Juventus’ bitter rivals until 2021.

He has scored an impressive 26 goals in 54 appearances for the side and, in spite of his age, has racked up five international caps. Moreover, he is drawing comparison to Italy legend Christian Vieri no less.

Belotti could have provided much needed back-up to Olivier Giroud too. Although the Frenchmen rescued his side late on against Bournemouth and scored that goal versus Crystal Palace, he is prone to inconsistency.

For £56 million though, would Belotti really have been worth it?

We look unlikely to find out. After all, not only could the bid not even be true, but it is doubtful that Arsenal would increase their bid if the rejection isn’t pure fiction.

