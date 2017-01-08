Earlier this week, the WWE announced that Roman Reigns will have to defend his United States Championship in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Chris Jericho and the Universal champion Kevin Owens.

Although it not exactly a fresh bout by the WWE, the outcome of this match could make for some very interesting booking for the Royal Rumble and the two months before WrestleMania 33 later this year. For that to happen, one superstar needs to walk out victorious.

That man is Jericho.

The United States championship has turned into a bit of a joke since Reigns won it as The Big Dog hasn't really had a proper feud defending it. He shouldn't really be the champion anymore, especially if he is moving onto the Universal championship for WrestleMania season. Jericho would be a worthy replacement.

From pairing up and becoming best friends with Owens, to creating The List of Jericho, Y2J has once again been fantastic and one of the best heels in the company. He should be awarded accordingly with another title run.

It isn't going to be a long title run either, as Jericho could soon be leaving once more soon to go work on Fozzy's new album. However, it would be one that pays off for the WWE in the long run.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla has been unbelievable for the company over the past couple of months, so wouldn't it be incredible if an upcoming superstar that needs the added kick to get themselves over with the WWE universe was not only awarded the United States title at WrestleMania but also a win over Jericho too?

Sami Zayn or Braun Strowman would be perfect contenders for a match against Y2J for the title. A victory against Jericho at The Showcase of the Immortals could do wonders for them and possibly push them towards becoming main eventers once their potential US title reigns come to an end.

Better yet, if Owens loses his Universal title to Reigns at the Royal Rumble, it could open the door for a feud between the two best friends culminating with a match at WrestleMania. K.O. would come out on top here, but it would be an awesome story and end to their friendship, giving Jericho a send-off he deserves.

Who do you think should leave Monday Night Raw as United States champion? Have your say and leave a comment below...

