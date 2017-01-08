In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Matt Moore.

Watch: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Matt Moore is not the Miami Dolphins regular starting quarterback but he's stepped up incredibly well after Ryan Tannehill went down with an injury earlier in the season.

However, Moore was so close to finding himself in the same position as Tannehill during the second quarter of the Dolphins game against the Pittsburgh Steelers today.

Scrambling outside of the pocket while looking for a pass, Moore was absolutely blasted by Pittsburgh linebacker Bud Dupree and it looked bad, very very bad. Scroll down to check out the hit...

This is not pretty. Heads should not bend this way...

Dupree was called for roughing the passer on the play. Players from both sides scuffled after the hit, with Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the commotion as the Londoner was clearly unhappy with the play.

Amazingly, despite the fact that he was down for what was at least two minutes, Moore only missed one play.

A lot of onlookers were worried for Moore's health, but the Dolphins quarterback was fine.

"The independent neurologist, they watched the hit, he said he did not lose consciousness, and he saw that he hit him in the jaw, and so they did a quick evaluation and they cleared him to go back in," Tracy Wolfson explained on the sideline.

Moore may have wished he stayed on the sideline, losing a fumble and throwing an interception as the Steelers lead 30-6.

