Lionel Messi will never ever leave Barcelona, right?

It’s a pretty reasonable assumption to make, let’s be honest here. Not only is Messi treasured at Barcelona, but he’s fully committed to the club and few sides have the financial muscle to even tempt the Argentine.

That doesn’t stop the occasional chairman from trying their luck though and yet another appears set to join the club. Moreover, they seem oddly convinced that they in fact pry Messi from his spiritual home in Catalonia.

Italian interest

According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan are the team willing to test the premise that nothing is truly impossible.

The club’s Chinese owners are believed to be sure that they can tempt Messi to the San Siro this summer. They view the move as key to inspiring Inter back up the Serie A table and to their status as a European giant.

To say it would prove a marquee signing would be putting it mildly. Nevertheless, the owners are willing to offer whatever it takes to make the move materialise.

Given China’s reputation when it comes to football recently, you wouldn’t put it past them to put forward a ludicrous bid.

After all, just last week saw Real Madrid receive an incomprehensible £256 million offer for Messi’s rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Therefore, there can be no shocks if Inter put forward a fee that makes Paul Pogba’s look like spare change.

They might need the 29-year-old if they’re turn around their fortunes, too. Last season saw Inter finish fourth and a gargantuan 13 points behind AS Roma in third place.

Since their Champions League victory in 2010, it’s been a downward spiral for a once formidable side on Europe’s biggest stage. Success seemed to leave in tandem with Jose Mourinho.

History

Unfortunately though, Inter have tried to capture Messi before and without success. While they’ll be hoping it’s second time lucky, it doesn’t bode well.

Luisito Suarez revealed earlier this season that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had signed a pre-contract to move to Italy in 2006.

He went onto explain: “We could have got him when Barcelona had Deco, Ronaldinho, and [Samuel] Eto’o up front.

“I still have the pre-contractual agreement that he signed.”

If the Italian giants couldn’t seal the deal when Messi was a largely unknown up and comer, then what chance do they have now? The money may have been scaled up according but the man himself is nothing short of priceless.

Therefore, Inter’s ambitions to return to the European elite can’t rely on a move for a Messi, regardless of how convinced the owners may be.

After all, and we’re very sorry Inter fans, pigs will fly and fish will drown before the Barcelona superstar puts pen to paper on that deal.

